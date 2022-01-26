NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams News

On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team.

Where? Well, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has been linked to Denver. Just last offseason, the Broncos were considered the frontrunners to land the reigning NFL MVP before he took his talents back to Green Bay.

However, there may be more credence to these rumors. Earlier this week, Rodgers made it clear he doesn’t want to play for the Packers if the team is going to enter “rebuilding mode” amid cap concerns.

Fans are loving the possibility of Rodgers and Adams together in Denver – with a bevy of other weapons at his disposal.

“Sutton, Adams, Jeudy, Patrick, and Fant would be filthy,” one fan said.

One fan thinks Denver would be the last chance for Rodgers to improve his legacy.

“If Arod can’t win a sb with Adams, Sutton, Patrick, and Jeudy he is for sure getting knocked down on the all time list,” the fan said.

The Packers would have to be willing to trade Rodgers, of course. There will be plenty of rumors surrounding Rodgers – and possibly Adams – in the coming weeks.

Will he actually leave Green Bay?