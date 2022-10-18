NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Demand For Offense

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have struggled mightily the past two weeks. With that said, Aaron Rodgers may have a potential solution.

On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said running back Aaron Jones needs more touches on a weekly basis.

"We gotta get Aaron Jones the ball more.. when he touches the ball good things happen," Rodgers said.

Jones had nine carries for 19 yards this past Sunday. He also had three receptions for 25 yards.

Overall, Jones has 70 carries through the team's first six games. That's not enough for a player of his caliber.

Rodgers' suggestion to get Jones the ball more isn't a bad one by any means, but Packers fans are tired of hearing the same story every week.

One fan tweeted, "my brother YOU ARE THE QUARTERBACK."

"This is like the third week in a row we’re seeing this narrative and nothing has changed, in fact it’s gotten worse. Make it make sense," a Packers fan said.

Another fan wrote, "I mean how many weeks in a row can they keep saying they need to get AJ the ball and then go out on Sunday and not give him the ball?"

Packers fans will be monitoring Jones' usage this weekend, that's for sure.

The Packers will try to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.