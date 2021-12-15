NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Broncos Speculation

During this Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd made a strong argument as to why Aaron Rodgers could be the “missing piece” for the Denver Broncos.

“If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece,” Cowherd said. “There’s only one place for that. It’s the Denver Broncos. Green Bay does not want him in the NFC I can assure you that. Denver’s a team that can give up four first round picks.”

Usually, Cowherd’s takes on Rodgers are rejected by NFL fans. However, it sounds like fans actually agree with him on this one.

Not only do the Broncos have a roster loaded with offensive weapons, they have the draft picks to pull off a trade of this magnitude.

“He’s got a point,” an NFL fan said. “Denver is ready, has a lot of draft picks and cap space. Paton has this team primed.”

This really shouldn’t come off as a surprise, but Broncos fans are hopeful Rodgers will be throwing touchdown passes in the Mile High City next season.

The Broncos have been linked to Rodgers since the 2021 NFL Draft.

It seems like the Broncos have most of the right pieces in place to contend, but they’re in need of a game-changer at quarterback. Rodgers, 37, has shown this season that he’s still capable of carrying a team’s offense.

Do you think Rodgers would have success in Denver?