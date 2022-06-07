Aaron Rodgers Will Finish Career With Packers: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't sure when he'll retire from the NFL. What he does know, however, is that he won't suit up for another team.

When asked on Tuesday if he'll finish his career with the Packers, Rodgers told reporters, "Definitely."

Last offseason, the NFL world wasn't sure if Rodgers would ever suit up for the Packers again. Clearly, things have changed over the past 12 months.

As you'd expect, Packers fans are thrilled that Rodgers plans on spending every year of his NFL career in Green Bay.

"This makes my soul smile," one fan tweeted.

"This is really all us boys want," another fan wrote.

Rodgers was sensational last season, completing 68.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Packers will have some adjustments to make this offseason, especially at wide receiver since Davante Adams is no longer on the roster.

That being said, Green Bay will remain a threat in the NFC as long as No. 12 is lined up under center.