NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' dating history over the past few years has been well-known. Over the past several years, he has spent time with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley.

The latest rumor floating around is that Rodgers is dating someone named Blu of Earth.

According to multiple reports, Blu of Earth considers herself a "medicine woman." Rodgers has not yet confirmed if these rumors are true.

Nonetheless, the reactions to these rumors are interesting to say the least.

"This is actually genius brained by Aaron because he’s now employing a witch to combat Gisele, who also famously claims to be a witch who helps Tom Brady win," Anthony Nash tweeted.

Packers fans aren't really concerned by these rumors. They're just hoping Rodgers can lead them to the promised land this upcoming season.

Rodgers follows Blu of Earth on Instagram. That doesn't mean they're dating though.

We'll provide updates on this situation when they're available.