On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win.

Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.

After the game, Rodgers addressed what happened and how it could impact him moving forward. “Then got stepped on directly on the toe,” Rodgers said. “And that’s when the pain was pretty intense.”

Rodgers said they took care of the injury at halftime and is just hoping he didn’t suffer a significant setback. “Took care of it at halftime and obviously felt better. We’re over six weeks past this now, so we’re hoping that it wasn’t a major setback tonight,” he said.

It’s safe to say fans are ready to stop talking about Rodgers’ toe.

“The difference between Brady and Rodgers: Brady plays the entire season with a torn MCL and doesn’t say a word… Rodgers gets his toe stepped on, makes sure the entire world knows after every game,” said one fan.

“He’s keeping that Built-in excuse going huh just in case they choke again… Sorry not sorry Green Bay fans, I have nothing against your team or you I just can’t stand your quarterback,” said another fan.

For the Packers sake, they hope he heals up in time for next week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.