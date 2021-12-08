NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission

Earlier this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines with a comment about the Chicago Bears.

In the midst of a dominant win, Rodgers told the crowd “I still own you.” On Wednesday afternoon, the star quarterback said the comment was to a select number of fans, not to the Bears football team.

He said he doesn’t know if he’ll hear from Bears players on the field during Sunday’s game. However, he’s also sticking with that he said. “At some point, what I said will be used against me. … But I have no regrets for saying what I said and obviously I think the record kind of speaks for itself.”

Of course, Packers fans loved hearing that kind of confidence – or cockiness – from their star quarterback.

“Facts,” one fan said.

“Retweeting to show the smile that goes along with the quote,” another fan said today.

“It’s not untrue,” said Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, via Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

To be fair, he’s not wrong. Rodgers and the Packers have owned the Bears in recent years. Earlier this season, Green Bay took down Chicago by a final score of 24-14 at Soldier Field.

Now the Packers get home field advantage.