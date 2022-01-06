NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Telling Admission

Aaron Rodgers has never been one to shy away from talking about his future in the NFL. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Adam Schein Podcast,” he revealed whether his perspective on his future with the Packers has changed.

Despite all the chatter about Rodgers potentially leaving the Packers in 2022, it sounds like he’s content where things stand in Green Bay.

“The grass is greener where you water it,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com. “I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life.

“I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that’s what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it’s been a really nice Fall and Winter. I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So I’m thankful for that relationship, where it’s at at this point, and that’s made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle.”

Some fans in Green Bay are worried Rodgers will demand a trade in the offseason.

“I’m ready to have my heart broken again,” a Packers fan tweeted.

I’m ready to have my heart broken again.. https://t.co/MpnCy28vUb — Jonathan Murphy (@Jon86murphy) January 6, 2022

Others, however, are confident the reigning MVP will be back for the 2022 season.

“I’d say 95% chance Rodgers doesn’t leave GB,” one fan replied.

I'd say 95% chance Rodgers doesn't leave GB. https://t.co/T3ywm3qhs3 — Marc Louis (@MA7290) January 6, 2022

“He’s coming back,” another fan said.

Rodgers hasn’t allowed all the rumors to affect his production. In 15 games this season, he has 3,977 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

If Rodgers is open to a trade in the offseason, there will be plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.