NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Martin Luther King Jr Comment

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have thought he was doing the noble thing by going on the Pat McAfee Show to sound off on just about everything today. But during that interview, he invoked the late-great civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in making his argument.

During the now-viral interview, Rodgers decided to invoke MLK to protest what he feels are “unjust rules” that the NFL has regarding COVID-19 protocols. That was one of many things he said among a litany of long-debunked statements about COVID-19 and vaccines.

“The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,” Rodgers said.

To say that people who found this quote were merely “rolling their eyes” would be a massive understatement. Rodgers is getting hammered on Twitter for invoking MLK to justify what is effectively a minor inconvenience.

didn’t see aaron taking a knee with Colin in 2016 but wearing a mask indoors is when he’s reminded of the great MLK https://t.co/Zik0bw9WQK — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers really equated a public health policy enacted to protect the lives of millions to laws that were enacted to segregate and discriminate millions of Americans. And he wonders why he’s going to get cancelled. https://t.co/3Z7V1IJrik — John Williams (@john9williams) November 5, 2021

This man really referred to MLK over a vaccine….stop it https://t.co/n6fvEs6gRq — Corey B (@CoreyB08) November 5, 2021

Quoting MLK or the Civil Rights Movement when minorly inconvenienced…the train is never late. https://t.co/tXyMxv3KN6 — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has claimed that an imaginary “woke mob” is out to get him. The reality is very different.

Rodgers is now going to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Given that he won’t be free to return to the Packers until late next week, his status for the Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks is up in the air too.

Amid a season where Packers fans are half-ready to wish Rodgers a fond farewell, his behavior is going to make that departure a lot less fond. He’s already losing a ton of support everywhere. But he probably isn’t bothered by that at this point.

Maybe Rodgers’ biggest detractors have been right for years: Maybe Rodgers is too hard-headed for his own good.