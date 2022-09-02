NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Media News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

For the past two NFL seasons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show. It was announced on Friday that this partnership won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Rodgers, who appeared on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, allowed the former punter to announce that "Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays" will be returning for another season.

"In an unprecedented move, for the third consecutive season, conversations that rattle the sports globe, emotions that are high, low and all the emotions between - anyway, Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays are back for Season 3," McAfee said.

Most NFL fans are quite pumped about this announcement.

Here are some reactions to the news:

Though it's not directly related, Rodgers has been the MVP of the league in back-to-back seasons. Perhaps he doesn't want to mess up a good thing.

While there are some weeks where Rodgers makes headlines for the wrong reasons, the reality is he's an interesting guest. It makes all the sense in the world for McAfee to keep having him on the show.