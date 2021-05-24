The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Not Showing Up Today

Aaron Rodgers leading his Green Bay Packers team onto the field.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks through the tunnel before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There was a very noticeable absence in Green Bay, Wisconsin as the Packers opened up OTAs today: Three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

It’s the first time in recent memory that Rodgers has missed team activities. Multiple NFL insiders noted that he’s usually a regular at any activities that involve preparation for the season.

But there’s nothing regular about this offseason for Rodgers or the Packers. It’s no big secret that the two sides are currently in the middle of a standoff over Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

As a result, fans and analysts alike were unsurprised that Rodgers was absent. Packers fans are trying to cope while fans of other teams see this as writing on the wall that he’s leaving.

Aaron Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row this past season. He won his third MVP award for his his efforts.

But after losing the NFC title game to the Buccaneers, Rodgers seemed iffy on his future in Green Bay. And in the months that followed, a lot of rumors began to circulate that he simply wants out.

While many of those rumors have proven false or unsubstantiated, Rodgers’ absence from OTAs shows pretty clearly that there’s some truth out there.

Will Aaron Rodgers show up to Packers training camp, or will he stay out of Green Bay entirely?


