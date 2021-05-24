NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Not Showing Up Today

There was a very noticeable absence in Green Bay, Wisconsin as the Packers opened up OTAs today: Three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

It’s the first time in recent memory that Rodgers has missed team activities. Multiple NFL insiders noted that he’s usually a regular at any activities that involve preparation for the season.

But there’s nothing regular about this offseason for Rodgers or the Packers. It’s no big secret that the two sides are currently in the middle of a standoff over Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

As a result, fans and analysts alike were unsurprised that Rodgers was absent. Packers fans are trying to cope while fans of other teams see this as writing on the wall that he’s leaving.

Alright still doesn’t matter — sad packers fan (0-0) (@RodgersSzn_) May 24, 2021

Bro just got engaged he’s spending time with his fiancé leave him alone 😂 — MSH 🧀 (@MSH_Pack) May 24, 2021

Lol no. He is leveraging his way for the packers to commit to him on a longterm deal. This is his last year he can really do this because Love isn’t developed. If you listened to him he wants to retire a packer and this is his way to get that. — Ryan Braymer (@RyanBraymer) May 24, 2021

He gone — ₩ū° (@WuGOAT) May 24, 2021

Broncos QB Aaron Rodgers* — Viral & Crazy Videos (@MLKViralVideos) May 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row this past season. He won his third MVP award for his his efforts.

But after losing the NFC title game to the Buccaneers, Rodgers seemed iffy on his future in Green Bay. And in the months that followed, a lot of rumors began to circulate that he simply wants out.

While many of those rumors have proven false or unsubstantiated, Rodgers’ absence from OTAs shows pretty clearly that there’s some truth out there.

Will Aaron Rodgers show up to Packers training camp, or will he stay out of Green Bay entirely?