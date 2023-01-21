NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Packers Trade Rumor

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report this Saturday morning regarding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Schefter revealed that a trade involving Rodgers is a "real possibility" this upcoming offseason.

"Both sides are full aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers," Schefter said. "The Packers are expected to move on from certain players, which Aaron Rodgers will not like."

This announcement from Schefter sparked a plethora of reactions on social media.

"I guess maybe there’s a good reason 12 re-opened the 'play elsewhere' door," Zach Kruse of Packers Wire tweeted.

"With the Packers cap situation, retaining all the free agents that Rodgers listed will be tricky," one person said. "Also, that would leave little room for upgrades from outside other than the draft."

"An Aaron Rodgers trade is a 'very real scenario.' Not going to lie it’s feels more and more like the inevitable outcome," another person wrote.

Earlier this week, Rodgers made an interesting comment about his future while on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. Like I said during the season, that’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there’s more conversations to be had.”

Make no mistake about it, the idea of Rodgers playing somewhere else seems more possible than it did a few months ago.