NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Patriots Speculation

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Once again, the future of Aaron Rodgers will be a major topic of discussion this NFL offseason.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it is a "real possibility" that the Packers trade the four-time MVP quarterback.

In his latest "Football Morning in America" column for NBC Sports, insider Peter King speculated that the New England Patriots could be a potential destination for Rodgers.

"The possibilities are delicious," King wrote. "Rodgers to the Jets, maybe re-teaming with ex-Pack aide Nathaniel Hackett, who has interviewed for the New York offensive coordinator job. Or Rodgers to the Patriots, which seems very Belichickian, to perhaps give Mac Jones two learning seasons in the shadows. Or Rodgers to Vegas, if Tom Brady doesn’t beat him there. Or Rodgers to Seattle, which is seventh in cap room in 2023 and has four picks in the draft’s top 55. You could think of 10 more."

Yes, King named four teams there and said he could have listed 10 more. But focusing on the Patriots, it seems like fans on Twitter have mixed feelings about the potential of acquiring Rodgers.

"Lmaooooo he’s not gettin away with the passive aggressive comments he’s known for," one fan said of Rodgers possibly playing for Belichick.

"Unlikely either old man #12 comes to the Patriots but in the event one does, it won’t be Rodgers, it’s Brady or bust," said another.

"I am a Mac Jones believer but Rodgers is my favourite player and I would love for him to be a Patriot," a third fan added.

"I'd rather NE sticks with building on Mac than roll the dice with the bum who Davante Adams chose Derek Carr over, but that's just me," said a fourth person.

"Belichick would bring back Jimmy G before trading for Rodgers $40+mil cap hit. That being said, ABM (Anyone But Mac) so if this came to fruition I’d be all in," chimed in a fifth.

Rodgers' cap hit for 2023 is considerably larger than Jones' is, and while it's worth considering if Bill Belichick is satisfied with his 2021 first-round pick right now, that still doesn't mean he's willing to go all-in on AR12.