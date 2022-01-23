The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Performance Tonight

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Even though the Packers are currently in a low-scoring game, that doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers has been kept quiet.

The game is already in the fourth quarter and he has over 200 yards through the air and only six incompletions. He’s made some spectacular throws all night, despite not having a touchdown pass as of yet.

The NFL world has taken notice of that and likes how Rodgers is playing, though some are also praising the 49ers’ defense.

The Packers are looking to return to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row after losing to the Buccaneers last year.

This also could be the last realistic shot for the Packers to win another Super Bowl with Rodgers since he’s sure about his future going into next season.

One thing is for certain though: Rodgers is doing everything he can to get the Packers there.

