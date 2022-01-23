NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Performance Tonight

Even though the Packers are currently in a low-scoring game, that doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers has been kept quiet.

The game is already in the fourth quarter and he has over 200 yards through the air and only six incompletions. He’s made some spectacular throws all night, despite not having a touchdown pass as of yet.

The NFL world has taken notice of that and likes how Rodgers is playing, though some are also praising the 49ers’ defense.

Aaron Rodgers is fun to watch — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS TO AARON JONES 75 YARDS 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cWC0YNQhtT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is great — Mo (@indigenousMo) January 23, 2022

aaron rodgers is that guy — Mateo ⁶𓅓 (@antone_matthew) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is an assassin — Jesse Reed (@JesseReed78) January 23, 2022

49ers have done a nice job silencing Aaron Rodgers this evening — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 23, 2022

49ers defense deserves better — Kevin Powell (@theKPexperience) January 23, 2022

49ers defense still doing their job. If 9ers lose that’s on Kyle and Jimmy. — Mr.Perez (@gabeperezlizard) January 23, 2022

The Packers are looking to return to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row after losing to the Buccaneers last year.

This also could be the last realistic shot for the Packers to win another Super Bowl with Rodgers since he’s sure about his future going into next season.

One thing is for certain though: Rodgers is doing everything he can to get the Packers there.