NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Psychedelics News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

During a recent chat with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his experience with ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. Rodgers believes this drink has allowed him to unconditionally love himself.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Not only is the NFL world confused by Rodgers' recent admission, it's trying to figure out if he just admit to taking a banned substance.

Rodgers believes his discovery of self-love will allow him to show up for his teammates and lead them in the right direction.

Packers fans, meanwhile, are just hopeful the reigning MVP can lead the team to a Super Bowl this upcoming season.