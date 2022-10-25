NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Quarterback Coach News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have lost three games in a row and are officially in crisis mode at 3-4.

Rodgers has not put up huge numbers yet this season, and that was the case against Washington on Sunday. He did throw for two touchdowns, but tallied only 194 yards through the air.

Still, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that Green Bay quarterbacks coach Tom Clements gave him his highest grade of the year so far for his performance in Week 7.

Like many things Rodgers says, this quote has elicited plenty of reactions.

"True story I played about 20 plays one game. We got our grade from our OL coach on Monday. I had more minuses than I thought I deserved. I asked coach about this. He said he couldn’t turn in a high grade in a loss. So he intentionally lowered my grade that he gave the HC and GM," said former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.

"Wonder how he graded out relative to the team/his season with @AndyHermanNFL's stuff," wonder WrestleZone's Anthony Nash.

"Granted the Washington game might've been his best game of the season still doesn’t say much," said Packers fan Cody Larsen.

"That is NOT the flex he thinks it is," added another Packers fan, Pat Sime.

"Anyone remember when Favre had his own locker room and had run of the place before he left? When you acquiesce to any one player, these things happen," lamented Packers podcaster Jason Perone.

Bottom line, fans don't care about coaching staff grades. They want results.

Rodgers needs to start delivering them soon.