NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Reporter Drama

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Earlier this month, a report came out that said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers uses roughly 30 hand signals that his teammates are expected to know.

"Aaron Rodgers expects his offense to know somewhere around 30 hand signals," Kalyn Kahler said. "Every Saturday players are tested on them, but the tricky part is the signals aren't officially taught, there's no real record of them, and Rodgers often revives signal from yrs before."

During this Tuesday's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers responded to this story from The Athletic.

Rodgers claims the story is the "dumbest nothingburger" he has seen this year.

"It was by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I've read in the entire season," Rodgers said. "I won't say in my entire career because last year there were some of the dumbest articles you could possibly imagine."

It appears NFL fans are siding with Rodgers on this one.

"I agree because it makes zero sense why this has become a topic. He's been doing this for years lol," one fan said.

"I used to be a hater when it came to Rodgers…he continues to grow on me," another fan tweeted.

Rodgers' comments may generate a few headlines in the next 12-24 hours.

At the very least, the MVP quarterback has the NFL world buzzing on Twitter.