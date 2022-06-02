Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Retirement: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Once again, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making headlines because of comments he made about his future in the NFL.

Following the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match, Rodgers admit that he thinks about retirement often.

"When you commit, you're 100 percent," Rodgers said. "But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

Rodgers continued: "The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming."

These comments from Rodgers seem genuine, no one can deny that. However, the timing is a bit odd because he recently signed a monster extension with the Packers.

Some fans actually believe there's a chance Rodgers could retire after the 2022 season.

Others aren't so sure these comments mean anything. Rodgers can think about retirement all he wants, but until he officially walks away from the game, this is merely speculation.

In terms of skill, Rodgers can still make throws that other quarterbacks can only dream of.

Will the desire to play football and go through the long grind be there after this season is over though? That's a question that only Rodgers can answer.