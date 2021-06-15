The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ T-Shirt Choice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Later this summer, golf fans will watch as Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in the third iteration of “The Match.”

Ahead of that matchup, all four sat down for a press conference to increase buzz surrounding the tournament. During the press conference Rodgers’ wardrobe choice made headlines.

Rodgers was seen wearing an “I’m offended” t-shirt. Of course, that sparked a decent amount of reaction from fans on social media trying to figure out the true nature of Rodgers’ decision to wear the shirt.

The reigning league MVP is currently holding out from the Green Bay Packers‘ mandatory minicamp. Following a controversial statement from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, fans aren’t sure what to make of the t-shirt choice.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Just a week ago, Mark Murphy called Rodgers a “complicated fella.” That sparked headlines at the time and Rodgers hasn’t commented on Murphy’s comments just yet.

Then again, his t-shirt choice may be a direct response to what Murphy said about him. Of course, Rodgers could just be trolling, knowing how the fans would react to his wardrobe choice.

We may never know.


