NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Titans News

Amid news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is moving to Nashville, speculation that Rodgers could be joining the Tennessee Titans is running rampant.

Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville reported this week that Rodgers has bought land in a Nashville suburb for the purpose of building a home. In that same report, Stillman reported that sources said Rodgers is “open” to joining Nashville’s NFL team – the Titans.

In that same report, Stillman said that sources in Green Bay have told him that some of Rodgers’ teammates don’t believe he’s coming back to the Packers. It’s a lot of circumstantial evidence, but it’s evidence nonetheless.

As you can imagine, Titans fans are very intrigued by the possibility. Many believe that Rodgers would be an obvious upgrade over incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill:

On god you better not be playing wit my happiness right now 😩😮‍💨 https://t.co/lrzsu4XULS — Selfmade_Playa89 (@SPlaya89) February 2, 2022

don’t play me with me like this Jared !!! https://t.co/VB4LjK82Y1 — A-Mac (@amacgotswag) February 2, 2022

Others are a little more skeptical for various, understandable reasons:

Wait. He’s already building a house but he is merely “open” to join the Titans? Lol https://t.co/CY83OLBmae — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) February 2, 2022

George Kittle lives in the Nashville area too he’s not a member of the Titans this means absolutely nothing. https://t.co/R7N7CgzwNn — Brandon Ray Bumgarner (@BigBadBumgarner) February 2, 2022

Everyone who’s following the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Packers can tell that the two sides are headed towards a divorce. How messy that divorce gets is what has some fans getting their popcorn and refilling it every couple of days.

As far as moving to Nashville pointing to Rodgers’ chances of joining the Titans, it’s easy to pump the brakes there. Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country because it has a booming economy, no state income tax and less expensive housing for a city of its size.

But maybe this is Rodgers getting ready to call his shot and decide where he wants to go next. He won’t find many Super Bowl-ready teams needing a quarterback than the Titans.

Will Aaron Rodgers join the Titans?