NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Titans News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Minnesota.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Amid news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is moving to Nashville, speculation that Rodgers could be joining the Tennessee Titans is running rampant.

Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville reported this week that Rodgers has bought land in a Nashville suburb for the purpose of building a home. In that same report, Stillman reported that sources said Rodgers is “open” to joining Nashville’s NFL team – the Titans.

In that same report, Stillman said that sources in Green Bay have told him that some of Rodgers’ teammates don’t believe he’s coming back to the Packers. It’s a lot of circumstantial evidence, but it’s evidence nonetheless.

As you can imagine, Titans fans are very intrigued by the possibility. Many believe that Rodgers would be an obvious upgrade over incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill:

Others are a little more skeptical for various, understandable reasons:

Everyone who’s following the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Packers can tell that the two sides are headed towards a divorce. How messy that divorce gets is what has some fans getting their popcorn and refilling it every couple of days.

As far as moving to Nashville pointing to Rodgers’ chances of joining the Titans, it’s easy to pump the brakes there. Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country because it has a booming economy, no state income tax and less expensive housing for a city of its size.

But maybe this is Rodgers getting ready to call his shot and decide where he wants to go next. He won’t find many Super Bowl-ready teams needing a quarterback than the Titans.

Will Aaron Rodgers join the Titans?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.