The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Speculation

Aaron Rodgers walking onto the field in Charlotte.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

No sooner did Robbie Gould’s field goal send the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game did the speculation that Aaron Rodgers could face an offseason trade begin.

Rodgers and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur both openly questioned the MVP quarterback’s future with the team after the loss. We were in this exact same spot after last year’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What ensued after that big loss what months of uncertainty, culminating in some sort of agreed upon break up. But after Rodgers’ wild 2021 season, it’s hard to tell if things will play out that same way in practice.

Fans on Twitter are already speculating that the trade rumors will start pouring in. The Packers won’t have long to make such a move come to fruition if that’s what they want.

Others believe that Rodgers’ stock isn’t what it once was after his latest playoff loss. Some believe that Packers might lose him for nothing now:

On the field, Aaron Rodgers was the best player in the league in 2021. He’s in all likelihood going to be named the NFL MVP for the second year in a row.

Off the field, Rodgers lost a ton of support for his numerous rants against vaccines (nearly all of which have been proven empirically false). As great of a player as Rodgers is, he won’t have the same kind of support that he had two years ago.

A year ago many people might have dismissed the idea of a Rodgers-Packers trade or Rodgers-Packers divorce as mere speculation. Now it seems inevitable.

Will Aaron Rodgers be traded this offseason?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.