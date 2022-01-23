NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Speculation

No sooner did Robbie Gould’s field goal send the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game did the speculation that Aaron Rodgers could face an offseason trade begin.

Rodgers and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur both openly questioned the MVP quarterback’s future with the team after the loss. We were in this exact same spot after last year’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What ensued after that big loss what months of uncertainty, culminating in some sort of agreed upon break up. But after Rodgers’ wild 2021 season, it’s hard to tell if things will play out that same way in practice.

Fans on Twitter are already speculating that the trade rumors will start pouring in. The Packers won’t have long to make such a move come to fruition if that’s what they want.

Others believe that Rodgers’ stock isn’t what it once was after his latest playoff loss. Some believe that Packers might lose him for nothing now:

What a collapse by the #Packers. Fire up the Rodgers trade rumors because we all know that will be a thing. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 23, 2022

For all of the Super Bowl or bust talk about the Rams, Green Bay’s situation was a bigger gamble. They didn’t trade Rodgers for a bunch of picks, didn’t win a playoff game and now Rodgers might bounce. — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) January 23, 2022

A Rodgers trade is all that really makes sense for the #packers. The cap is a nightmare, and we lost twice to Jimmy G in the last several years. Clearly you can go on a playoff run without having an MVP QB. It's harder, sure, but what do we have to show for having the guy? — Wes Lungwitz (@WesLungwitz) January 23, 2022

If Aaron Rodgers can’t do it with this supporting cast and this situation for two years, he will never do it. Rip of the bandaid and trade him while you can still get assets. It’s going to hurt, but it’s unavoidable. This era is over. https://t.co/nau3hUM6H3 — Tim Backes (@timbackes) January 23, 2022

Rodgers demanding a trade to the 49ers in the offseason pic.twitter.com/oVKBs6H2q8 — 🇬🇦sports tweeter Matthias 🇬🇦(tone setter) (@KryzivenTake2) January 23, 2022

On the field, Aaron Rodgers was the best player in the league in 2021. He’s in all likelihood going to be named the NFL MVP for the second year in a row.

Off the field, Rodgers lost a ton of support for his numerous rants against vaccines (nearly all of which have been proven empirically false). As great of a player as Rodgers is, he won’t have the same kind of support that he had two years ago.

A year ago many people might have dismissed the idea of a Rodgers-Packers trade or Rodgers-Packers divorce as mere speculation. Now it seems inevitable.

Will Aaron Rodgers be traded this offseason?