NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation.

During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.

"I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers said about what he'll do once he's ready to decide.

After last year's saga, we can't blame NFL fans and media for having serious Rodgers fatigue.

"Rodgers definitely learned one thing from Favre," said Fantasy Points' Graham Barfield.

"Another year of dragging this out just to return to the Packers," predicted Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun and Boot Krewe Media.

"Who would’ve guessed Mr. Attention-Seeker will not make a decision anytime soon, so people speculate and talk about him all off-season?" said a Vikings fan.

"Drag this s--t out as long as you want, but no one cares anymore mannn," said an annoyed Packers fan. "You either leave or you don't.. No one cares when he'll be ready to make his decision.. GB should make that decision for him, too bad they won't smh."

"Rodgers will be back, and he won't be 'all-in' because that would mean giving up two weeks of his six-month vacation to show up for OTAs," said PackersNotes.com's Michael Rodney.

"Asking for one (1) Packers quarterback to have a normal ending to their career," added Robert O'Neill of Late Night Grin.

Rodgers is set to make $60 million in 2023, which gives him a pretty large incentive to play next year.

We'll see if that's enough to do the trick.