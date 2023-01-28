NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Viral Old Comment

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Shortly after the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, a comment Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made in November of 2020 resurfaced on social media.

During the 2020 season, Rodgers stressed how important Hackett was to Green Bay's success on offense.

"Hackett has been a very important part of our culture change and our success on offense," Rodgers told reporters. "I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do."

Ever since the Jets added Hackett to their coaching staff, the rumors surrounding Rodgers' future have ramped up.

Jets fans are hopeful general manager Joe Douglas will acquire Rodgers in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

"Love it love it love it," a Jets fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "J-E-T-S… JETS, JETS, JETS!!!!!! Make it happen!"

Jets head coach Robert Saleh apparently told every offensive coordinator candidate that New York's front office plans on adding a veteran quarterback in the coming months.

Time will tell if Aaron Rodgers is the veteran signal-caller the Jets pursue this offseason.