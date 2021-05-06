One week ago today, just hours before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.

Over the past week, Packers fans were left wondering what happened. Schefter’s report came out of nowhere and likely signaled the end of Rodgers’ time with the Packers.

Things took another interesting turn today. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Schefter admitted that it was his decision to break the news just hours before the draft.

Neither Aaron Rodgers nor the Packers wanted the news to come out, according to Schefter. He also suggested the report was “accumulation of information” rather than a specific report from Rodgers or the Packers that day.

Of course, Packers fans weren’t happy to hear that Schefter chose draft day – when all eyeballs would be on him – to break the news.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Adam Schefter on the morning of Draft Day 😈 pic.twitter.com/GvNocLFWNU — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) May 6, 2021

Adam Schefter had no sources on Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay. He just put it out himself 😬 — Kobe Ransom (@BayKobe49GM) May 6, 2021

Schefter made it clear that he’s been hearing about Rodgers’ frustration “all offseason,” but decided not to wait any longer.

“It was nothing that morning that came in… It was going on all offseason, you just keep hearing it, and there was more and more talk and now there starts to be Aaron Rodgers, and I said ‘You know what, this isn’t going to wait much longer,’ and it just happened to be Draft Day.”

The timing of the news was optimal for ESPN and Adam Schefter. It’s his job to break news and make sure fans hear it.

What greater stage than draft day?