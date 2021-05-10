NFL World Reacts To Adam Thielen’s Controversial Admission

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made some waves recently by dissing the Green Bay Packers‘ historic Lambeau Field.

“The whole stadium is not nice,” Thielen told Sub Par with Colt + Drew. “There’s nothing fancy about it. Like, it’s bleacher seats.”

Lambeau Field is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind only the Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field. But no team has occupied a single stadium longer than the Packers, who have played there since 1957.

The venue has featured some of the most important and iconic moments in NFL history, from the dominance of Lombardi’s Packers to the best of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Packers fans and non-Packers fans alike were immediately offended by the disrespect Thielen showed the iconic stadium.

“There’s more history on one single bench in Lambeau than there is in the entirety of US Bank Stadium,” one Packers fan replied.

“I’m a huge Bears fan and hate (HATE) the Packers,” a Bears fan admitted. “And still I need to go see a late season game in Lambeau when it’s freezing outside. The history of that field is something every football fan should experience once.”

In fairness, the quote was taken out of context a bit. During the interview, Thielen acknowledged the history of Lambeau Field and said he loves to win there.

But it’s clear that diehard fans of almost every NFL team don’t take kindly to one of its most iconic locations being disrespected. That’s a lesson that other NFL players should take close to heart when trying to diss the Packers in the future.