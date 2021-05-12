NFL World Reacts To Blake Bortles Signing News

The Green Bay Packers‘ quarterback situation made headlines this afternoon, and it had nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers.

A short time ago, the Packers signed former 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles to a free agent contract. Bortles, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, will provide some additional QB depth for a team in need of it.

Of course, because of Bortles’ background and the ongoing drama involving Rodgers, there were plenty of jokes made that the Packers had just found their replacement for the three-time MVP. In reality, Bortles is just a familiar face with experience to fill a roster spot.

That’s what most people around the NFL have been saying since news of the signing broke.

Played for Sean McVay. Knows the system but let’s be clear, this is a camp arm. https://t.co/gnrHtpILap — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) May 12, 2021

Bortles played in the same system with the Rams in 2019. https://t.co/7vSn6wdQV9 — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) May 12, 2021

With only 2 QBs on the roster and Phase 2 of OTAs starting Monday, Green Bay needed to add an arm or two and there was a natural fit with Bortles, who spent time in a similar offense with the #Rams and played for #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville. https://t.co/TJAg0bzutX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2021

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles spent his first five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the team’s primary starter during that time, throwing for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

After the Jaguars cut bait with Bortles in March 2019, he signed with the Rams, where he backed up Jared Goff for one season. Bortles was 1-for-2 passing for three yards in his only action in LA.

The UCF alum did not appear in any games last season for the Rams or Broncos.