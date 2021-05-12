The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blake Bortles Signing News

Blake Bortles raising one finger in the sky.FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers‘ quarterback situation made headlines this afternoon, and it had nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers.

A short time ago, the Packers signed former 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles to a free agent contract. Bortles, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, will provide some additional QB depth for a team in need of it.

Of course, because of Bortles’ background and the ongoing drama involving Rodgers, there were plenty of jokes made that the Packers had just found their replacement for the three-time MVP. In reality, Bortles is just a familiar face with experience to fill a roster spot.

That’s what most people around the NFL have been saying since news of the signing broke.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles spent his first five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the team’s primary starter during that time, throwing for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

After the Jaguars cut bait with Bortles in March 2019, he signed with the Rams, where he backed up Jared Goff for one season. Bortles was 1-for-2 passing for three yards in his only action in LA.

The UCF alum did not appear in any games last season for the Rams or Broncos.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.