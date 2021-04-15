NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Controversial Comments

Brett Favre is receiving a lot of backlash this week for his recent stance on politics in sports.

During an interview on ‘The Andrew Klavan Show,’ the former NFL quarterback said that he wants to watch sporting events without dealing with any outside noise.

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game,” Favre said. “I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the, you know, important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way.”

Favre also said that he knows people who no longer watch sports because they don’t believe it’s about the game anymore.

These comments from Favre aren’t sitting well with the public. In fact, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk had an emphatic response for the Hall of Famer this Thursday morning.

“Brett Favre doesn’t want his sports with a side of politics, unless of course that side of politics meshes with his side of politics,” Florio tweeted.

NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon also had a blunt message to share for Favre.

“Look, if anyone knows anything about unwanted and unsolicited messages it’s Brett Favre,” Clayton wrote.

Make no mistake, Claybon and Florio aren’t the only ones tweeting about Favre.

Favre was considered a fan favorite during his time with the Green Bay Packers, but his popularity in NFL circles has died down a bit due to comments like these.