NFL World Reacts To Brutal Call From Browns-Packers Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing non-conference matchup.

It was an unusual game that saw the Packers win by a final score of 24-22. Green Bay forced four interceptions on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but still only won by two points.

The last interception was not without some controversy either. Mayfield dropped back to pass and tried to find wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the middle of the field.

The former Michigan standout appeared to be interfered with, but no penalty was called on the play. It resulted in an interception for the Packers and essentially iced the game.

It’s safe to say fans didn’t exactly agree with the call. Then again, Baker hadn’t done enough to win the game either.

“That was clearly a pass interference, missed by the officials at the worst possible time. Of course if Baker Mayfield hadn’t thrown the first three INT’s, the Browns might not be in this position to begin with. Both can be true,” NFL analyst Aaron Torres said.

“The scriptures are easier to understand than pass interference,” said another fan.

“HOW CAN YOU NOT CALL PASS INTERFERENCE ON THAT??? HE GRABBED PEOPLES-JONES’ JERSEY!!! BAKER HATE. RODGERS LOVE. MERRY CHRISTMAS, REFS,” pundit Skip Bayless said – in all caps.

In the end, Green Bay got the win and Cleveland retained its spot as the last place team in the AFC North.