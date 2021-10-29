On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers entered the game against the Arizona Cardinals without their top three wide receivers.

While the team came out with the 24-21 win, it came with a significant cost. Tight end Robert Tonyan, who broke out in 2020, suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury.

That wasn’t the end of the injuries for Green Bay, though. Rookie running back Kylin Hill was involved in a scary collision on a kickoff return and needed to be carted off the field.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hill suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Fans were heartbroken for Hill.

Oh no ): wishing the best for Hill 🙏🏼💛 https://t.co/xq5A2LlVcx — lo 🦋 (@packersloren) October 29, 2021

Sucks, he’s a good player whose role was only going to grow the rest of the season. Patrick Taylor is the RB on practice squad right now, would think they just elevate him to fill the #3 RB role. https://t.co/jNktCqCOxV — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) October 29, 2021

Packers fans are happy they won the game and took down the undefeated Cardinals. However, losing both Tonyan and Hill for possibly the rest of the season is a tough break.

Tonyan burst onto the scene during the 2020 season as one of the NFL’s best red zone threats. He hauled in 52 of his 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While the start to his 2021 season hasn’t exactly been that lucrative, he was still a vital piece of the team’s success.

While the Packers should get Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling back for next week’s game, losing Tonyan and Hill hurts.