NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. The reigning MVP of the league is still dealing with a thumb injury.

Rodgers emerged on the Packers' injury report last week. His thumb injury occurred in Week 5 after he took a hard hit on a failed Hail Mary attempt.

Despite dealing with the thumb injury all of last week, Rodgers played this past Sunday against the Jets. He finished the game with 246 passing yards and a touchdown.

While it's way too early to determine if Rodgers will have to miss this Sunday's game against the Commanders, there are plenty of interesting tweets floating around in regards to his right thumb injury.

"Cut to Aaron Rodgers frantically listening to the Joe Rogan podcast to find out what heals a thumb injury," Nick Streng tweeted.

"He should just sit this week out in my opinion," a Commanders fan said.

"Jordan Love season," a Packers fan wrote.

The Packers have struggled over the past two weeks, dropping back-to-back games to the Giants and Jets,

With the Vikings off to a 5-1 start this season, it's crucial the Packers bounce back on Sunday against a favorable opponent.

Green Bay should provide a new update on Rodgers this Thursday.