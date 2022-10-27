NFL World Reacts To Concerning Allen Lazard News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Once again, Allen Lazard missed practice for the Green Bay Packers. The veteran wideout is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Lazard injured his left shoulder during the second half of last weekend's game against the Washington Commanders. He had six catches for 55 yards in Week 7.

With an important matchup against the Buffalo Bills on tap for this weekend, the Packers would love to have Lazard. Whether or not he'll be active though is a different story.

Unfortunately for Packers fans, the coaching staff hasn't provided much of an update on Lazard's shoulder injury. That's not ideal considering the fan base is starving for clarity on this situation.

"Everyone still tight lipped on Lazard’s prognosis? Would love to hear something," a Packers fan tweeted.

"Gee, I wonder what 'shoulder' means," a second fan said. "Dislocated? Separated? Broken collar bone?"

"Bills by 50," a Buffalo fan wrote.

Lazard has 26 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns this season. He's the No. 1 receiver on Green Bay's depth chart.

The Packers should have an update on Lazard following Friday's practice.