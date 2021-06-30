Late Tuesday night, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took to Twitter with a relatively cryptic message.

“Crazy we never know what the future holds,” Adams said on Twitter. It’s unclear what he may have been talking about, but that didn’t stop fans from guessing.

Of course the immediate reactions focused on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP has dominated headlines recently as his name consistently pops up in trade rumors.

And yet, Adams’ future in Green Bay is also uncertain. The star wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract and he doesn’t appear to be close to a new contract extension that will keep him with the Packers.

It’s safe to say fans are wondering what’s going on.

In a recent interview with Evan Webeck of Mercury News, Adams was asked about the potential of leaving the Packers in free agency. He was also asked about the possibility of teaming up with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

“I’m a Packer, so I can’t really get too far ahead on that,” Adams said. “When the season ends and if nothing’s figured out, then maybe we’ll have something to talk about.”

Packers fans might want to be worried about losing more than just Aaron Rodgers in the near future.