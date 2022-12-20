NFL World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Packers Star

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Packers announced that Gary Knafelc passed away. He was 90.

Knafelc played tight end for the Packers from 1954-1962. He finished his NFL career with 154 receptions for 2,161 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Knafelc's most iconic touchdown has to be his game-winning score in the first-ever game at Lambeau Field. That's a moment some Packers fans will never forget.

After Knafelc's playing career came to an end, Knafelc became the public address announcer at Lambeau Field. He held that position from 1964-2004.

As you'd expect, Packers fans around the country are heartbroken over Knafelc's passing.

"Damn. Really under appreciated in Packers lore," one person said. "One of the good ones who stuck around long after his playing days and an underrated TE."

"His iconic voice on the Lambeau Field PA was a big part of my childhood and my love for the Packers," a second person tweeted.

"I had the pleasure of golfing with Gary several years ago," another person wrote. "He was a very friendly guy and had some great stories. RIP."

Knafelc was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1976. His legacy will live on for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Knafelc's loved ones at this time.