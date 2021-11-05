NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers Drama

On Friday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He addressed his positive COVID-19 diagnosis and the subsequent revelation that he’s not vaccinated.

During his appearance on the show, Rodgers clarified why he’s not vaccinated. Rodgers said he’s allergic to one of the ingredients in the mRNA vaccines. In addition, he didn’t like what he heard about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the time.

Immediately after Rodgers made that claim, some around the sports media world questioned his answer. One NFL insider claims the NFL would have given Rodgers an exemption if he provided proof of his allergy.

“It is entirely possible Aaron Rodgers is allergic to an ingredient in the vaccine. I was exempted from the smallpox vaccine every deployment because of an allergy to an ingredient,” NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said.

“But the league would have provided him with an exemption.”

Others questioned Rodgers’ account of a doctor speaking to the team about vaccines.

“Aaron Rodgers really asked to speak with the manager of…Science,” sports reporter Spencer Hall tweeted.

Others commented on his decision to get medical advice from Joe Rogan.

“Y’all realize that Aaron Rodgers has access to any doctor in the world, and he chose to seek out Joe Rogan. That’s mind blowing,” Quincy Avery said.

College football analyst Danny Kanell had Aaron’s back.

Here’s what Kanell said.

Regardless of your position, this Aaron Rodgers story got out of hand fast. The Packers are attempting to focus on a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, this entire discussion only serves as a distraction from that endeavor.

With Rodgers out, backup quarterback Jordan Love gets the start. Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite with Rodgers out.

Can he and the Packers upset the Chiefs in Kansas City?

Green Bay and Kansas City kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.