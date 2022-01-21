NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers News

On Friday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines with a comment about President Joe Biden.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said in an interview with ESPN.

That was just one part of a wide-ranging interview with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg this week. Rodgers also made it clear he doesn’t want to apologize for being himself.

“I don’t want to apologize for being myself,” he said in the interview. “I just want to be myself.”

A few fans are tired of hearing about Aaron Rodgers. The latest comments from the Packers quarterback won’t do much to dispel that notion.

“Being wrong is apparently an admirable trait so long as you don’t apologize for it and never shut up about it,” one fan said.

“lol yikes,” said one reporter simply. “Aaron Rodgers was unapologetically himself this season and it turns out I don’t like him as much as I thought I did.”

Not everyone is against what Rodgers said, though.

“You don’t gotta apologize for nothing! Haters gunna hate,” another fan said.

Rodgers is arguably the most polarizing player in the NFL right now. Whenever he starts talking, the fans will be listening.