NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly preparing a new deal to keep star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to a report from NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Packers are preparing a “monster deal” in an effort to keep Rodgers in Green Bay. “I don’t know,” Allbright said when asked to predict where Jimmy Garoppolo will land next.

“Everyone is eyeing the Raiders situation and if they extend Carr or not. (They should). Washington and Houston jump out. People have suggested Denver but I don’t think that’s a thing. They’re all-in on Rodgers, but I hear GB is trying offering him a monster deal.”

Of course, any time Aaron Rodgers pops up, the NFL world loves to talk about him. At least one fan is predicting that Rodgers will stay in Green Bay for at least two more seasons.

“My hot take might just happen. Rodgers will be in GB for 22 and 23 at least,” one fan predicted.

Others are taking this as a sign that former first-round pick Jordan Love isn’t that good.

“Jordan Love must be GARBAGE,” the fan said.

One fan is confused about the entire situation.

“Rodgers turned down a massive extension from the Packers last offseason though didn’t he?” the fan asked.

Rodgers will continue to dominate the headlines until he’s officially announced a decision on his football future.

Will he be back in Green Bay?