NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly preparing a new deal to keep star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to a report from NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Packers are preparing a “monster deal” in an effort to keep Rodgers in Green Bay. “I don’t know,” Allbright said when asked to predict where Jimmy Garoppolo will land next.

“Everyone is eyeing the Raiders situation and if they extend Carr or not. (They should). Washington and Houston jump out. People have suggested Denver but I don’t think that’s a thing. They’re all-in on Rodgers, but I hear GB is trying offering him a monster deal.”

Of course, any time Aaron Rodgers pops up, the NFL world loves to talk about him. At least one fan is predicting that Rodgers will stay in Green Bay for at least two more seasons.

“My hot take might just happen. Rodgers will be in GB for 22 and 23 at least,” one fan predicted.

Others are taking this as a sign that former first-round pick Jordan Love isn’t that good.

“Jordan Love must be GARBAGE,” the fan said.

One fan is confused about the entire situation.

“Rodgers turned down a massive extension from the Packers last offseason though didn’t he?” the fan asked.

Rodgers will continue to dominate the headlines until he’s officially announced a decision on his football future.

Will he be back in Green Bay?

