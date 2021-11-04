NFL World Reacts To ‘Furious’ Aaron Rodgers News

On Wednesday morning, news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, reportedly isn’t handling his vaccination status becoming public very well. According to a new report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers himself is “furious” that the news got out.

“Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October 5 that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated), Rodgers is ‘furious’ over the fact that his true status was leaked,” Florio said on the report.

Football fans saw Florio’s report and couldn’t help but chime in. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“What did aaron think was gonna happen when the game started and he was nowhere to be found,” someone rightly pointed out.

what did aaron think was gonna happen when the game started and he was nowhere to be found https://t.co/VktqiVu9g6 — charles (redzone 8-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 4, 2021

“I’m furious that Aaron Rodgers was unvaccinated, and furious that he was trying to keep it a secret. Sounds like we’re all upset,” said another member of the NFL media world.

I'm furious that Aaron Rodgers was unvaccinated, and furious that he was trying to keep it a secret. Sounds like we're all upset.https://t.co/fiwR7odt2S — Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) November 4, 2021

“Of course he’s mad people found out he lied and he’s not remorseful about lying,” another fan said.

Of course he’s mad people found out he lied and he’s not remorseful about lying https://t.co/vGqW7P2DIP — Thanksgiving Anticipator (@JayDSarkar) November 4, 2021

With Rodgers out of the starting lineup, Jordan Love will start. He and the Packers are heavy underdogs to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

There is some good news for Love, though. Star wide receiver Davante Adams will be back in the starting lineup this week.

Kansas City and Green Bay kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.