NFL World Reacts To Green Bay Punishment News

The Green Bay Packers have been hit with a pretty significant fine from the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, will only be giving up a small portion of his paycheck for his mishandling of COVID-19 protocols.
The NFL concluded its investigation of Rodgers and the Packers and their handling of protocols on Tuesday night. The league has fined Green Bay $300,000. What about Rodgers?
The 2020-21 NFL MVP will pay just $14,650 in fines. Let’s repeat that: $14,650 in fines. It’s worth a reminder Rodgers will be paid $22.4 million this season.
Rodgers won’t even face a suspension because of his actions.
Packers fined $300,000 for COVID violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard each fined $14,650, per @RobDemovsky.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021
ESPN’s Adam Schefter added the NFL informed the Packers that repeat violations could result in the loss of draft picks.
It doesn’t appear suspension will be in play for violators.
“Packers also were made aware that future violations could result in escalated discipline – possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices,” Schefter added.
Did the NFL get it right? Fans don’t think so.
The NFL’s punishment for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seems light, given the importance of health and safety protocols this year.
Aaron Rodgers fined $14,650 for violation of Covid protocols.
Based on his $22.4 million salary, that’s the equivalent of fining the average American $33.80.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 10, 2021
That’ll teach Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers! 😭🤦🏾♂️
— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 10, 2021
NFL decided to fine Aaron Rodgers $14,650 for his fake vaccine debacle.
That comes out to 0.0004% of his yearly salary.
That'll show him… https://t.co/cfSO0PGiAp
— luke (@LukeOGrady) November 10, 2021
The $14,650 fine for Rodgers is peanuts, given that he violated COVID protocol during every single press conference with reporters present. He benefited from the fact that the Packers are tiptoeing on eggshells around him.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2021
If the NFL really wanted to teach Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers a lesson, a suspension probably would have been in play. But it appears the league didn’t want to punish one of its biggest stars too harshly.
The Packers expect Rodgers to be ready to return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. If he’s unavailable, Jordan Love will make his second straight start.