NFL World Reacts To Green Bay Punishment News

Aaron Rodgers in the huddle with his teammates.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers huddles with his team at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have been hit with a pretty significant fine from the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, will only be giving up a small portion of his paycheck for his mishandling of COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL concluded its investigation of Rodgers and the Packers and their handling of protocols on Tuesday night. The league has fined Green Bay $300,000. What about Rodgers?

The 2020-21 NFL MVP will pay just $14,650 in fines. Let’s repeat that: $14,650 in fines. It’s worth a reminder Rodgers will be paid $22.4 million this season.

Rodgers won’t even face a suspension because of his actions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added the NFL informed the Packers that repeat violations could result in the loss of draft picks.

It doesn’t appear suspension will be in play for violators.

“Packers also were made aware that future violations could result in escalated discipline – possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices,” Schefter added.

Did the NFL get it right? Fans don’t think so.

The NFL’s punishment for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seems light, given the importance of health and safety protocols this year.

If the NFL really wanted to teach Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers a lesson, a suspension probably would have been in play. But it appears the league didn’t want to punish one of its biggest stars too harshly.

The Packers expect Rodgers to be ready to return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. If he’s unavailable, Jordan Love will make his second straight start.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.