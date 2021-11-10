NFL World Reacts To Green Bay Punishment News

The Green Bay Packers have been hit with a pretty significant fine from the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, will only be giving up a small portion of his paycheck for his mishandling of COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL concluded its investigation of Rodgers and the Packers and their handling of protocols on Tuesday night. The league has fined Green Bay $300,000. What about Rodgers?

The 2020-21 NFL MVP will pay just $14,650 in fines. Let’s repeat that: $14,650 in fines. It’s worth a reminder Rodgers will be paid $22.4 million this season.

Rodgers won’t even face a suspension because of his actions.

Packers fined $300,000 for COVID violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard each fined $14,650, per @RobDemovsky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added the NFL informed the Packers that repeat violations could result in the loss of draft picks.

It doesn’t appear suspension will be in play for violators.

“Packers also were made aware that future violations could result in escalated discipline – possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices,” Schefter added.