NFL World Reacts To Greg Jennings’ Honest Admission

A closeup of Greg Jennings on the field for the Green Bay Packers.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Greg Jennings #85 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, one former Green Bay Packers star had a very honest admission about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, star wideout Greg Jennings said his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.” Jennings said he tried to revive it, but without success.

“We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that,” Jennings said. “We haven’t had an official sit-down, like bring it all in for a hug, since I left Green Bay. … We had a great relationship [in Green Bay] … Our relationship now has been non-existent. I tried to reach out to refurbish it but haven’t had any success. The acceptance from his side has just not been there.”

Packers fans have heard this song and dance before. Jennings seemingly always has something to say about Rodgers.

“Must’ve been tough to open up about a relationship that is…NON EXISTENT! I love Greg Jennings. He will forever be one of my all time favorite Packers…but man…this routine gets old,” one fan said.

“How are we still talking about his guy in 2022?” asked another fan.

Perhaps Rodgers should give Jennings a call so these comments don’t keep coming out in the media.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.