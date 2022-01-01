NFL World Reacts To Greg Jennings’ Honest Admission

Earlier this week, one former Green Bay Packers star had a very honest admission about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, star wideout Greg Jennings said his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.” Jennings said he tried to revive it, but without success.

“We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that,” Jennings said. “We haven’t had an official sit-down, like bring it all in for a hug, since I left Green Bay. … We had a great relationship [in Green Bay] … Our relationship now has been non-existent. I tried to reach out to refurbish it but haven’t had any success. The acceptance from his side has just not been there.”

Packers fans have heard this song and dance before. Jennings seemingly always has something to say about Rodgers.

“Must’ve been tough to open up about a relationship that is…NON EXISTENT! I love Greg Jennings. He will forever be one of my all time favorite Packers…but man…this routine gets old,” one fan said.

Must’ve been tough to open up about a relationship that is…NON EXISTENT! I love Greg Jennings. He will forever be one of my all time favorite Packers…but man…this routine gets old. https://t.co/xm88pH8jbq — Matt Mamba (@MattMamba24) December 31, 2021

“How are we still talking about his guy in 2022?” asked another fan.

How are we still talking about this guy in almost 2022? https://t.co/n43XKtbOsH — Brett in Chicago (@brett_johnson91) December 31, 2021

Perhaps Rodgers should give Jennings a call so these comments don’t keep coming out in the media.