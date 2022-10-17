NFL World Reacts To Heartwarming Aaron Rodgers Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers probably didn't enjoy much of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, but he still managed to leave a major impact on a young fan before the game.

During pregame warmups, Rodgers went over and chatted with T.J. Olsen, the son of former NFL tight end and current FOX game analyst Greg Olsen.

T.J., who had a heart transplant last year, had told his father he wanted to meet Rodgers, and with some help from Olsen's FOX colleague Erin Andrews, that dream became reality.

Undoubtedly a moment T.J. Olsen will never forget, and it was nice of Rodgers to take some brief time to introduce himself to the youngster.

"Thankful for my @NFLonFOX team and @AaronRodgers12 making my little guy smile!" Olsen tweeted after the clip was played on the broadcast.

Others also chimed in and voiced their approval.

"Congrats @gregolsen88 and that's just awesome stuff from @AaronRodgers12," said Langston Wertz of the Charlotte Observer.

"What it's all about," added one fan, with another saying that "some things are bigger than football" and a third mentioning how "classy" Rodgers was for doing this.

"My man waited all day for this! The smile on his face was the same look he had for the rest of the day," said Greg Olsen's brother Kevin, T.J.'s uncle. "You never know how much something like this can mean to another human being."

We wish T.J. Olsen continued good health and hope he cherished every second of yesterday.