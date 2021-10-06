NFL World Reacts To Jaylon Smith, Packers News

Rumors that linebacker Jaylon Smith might be a target of the Green Bay Packers following his release from the Dallas Cowboys appear to have been right on the money.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Pro Bowl linebacker is heading to Titletown. The two sides are reportedly finalizing details on a deal.

Some noted that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been a fan of Smith for years now. LaFleur was an assistant coach at Notre Dame in 2014 during Smith’s sophomore season. The two go way back.

Smith has not missed an NFL game since his 2016 rookie season, and with his tackling, he’s a solid fit on the Packers defense. Packers fans certainly seem happy to have the Pro Bowl linebacker on their side now:

It looks like Krys Barnes will be back from a concussion this week, but DC Joe Barry used three-ILB scheme multiple times against Steelers and this might be where Jaylon Smith can help the #Packers. https://t.co/oUFV9Qr0us — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 6, 2021

Jaylon Smith gone thrive with the Packers 😭 — Deon 💰🦍 (@K1NG__LEO) October 6, 2021

Jaylon Smith may not be a superstar, but as a potential 3rd string ILB, you won't find much better. Between Campbell, Barnes and now Smith, I feel a LOT better about the middle of the #Packers defense than I ever thought I would this season. — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) October 6, 2021

Davante Adams says he did not expect Stephon Gilmore to be heading for the #Packers: "I only commented on that to stir some shit up." I asked Adams if he's planning to "stir some more shit up" with Jaylon Smith. "Potentially," he says. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 6, 2021

A severe leg injury Jalen Smith suffered in his final college football game threatened to end his pro career before it began. But the Dallas Cowboys got positive word from their medical staff and took a chance on him with a second-round pick in 2016.

Smith spent his rookie year recovering from the injury but was ready to play in 2017. He quickly made an impact, recording over 500 tackles in 68 regular season games and never missing a game.

The Packers now have a Pro Bowl caliber linebacker joining their defense. It remains to be seen if he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals though.

Will Jaylon Smith make an impact for the Packers this year?