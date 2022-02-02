The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers House Rumor

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Minnesota.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

It’s that time of the year where every move Aaron Rodgers makes is under a microscope.

Moments ago, Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game announced that Rodgers has reportedly purchased land and is in the process of building a home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Stillman also said that Rodgers is “open” to playing for the Tennessee Titans.

“According to multiple sources, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is building a home in Franklin,” Stillman said. “The second thing a source tells me is that Rodgers would be ‘open’ to joining the Titans.”

This is the second offseason in a row that Rodgers is being mentioned in trade rumors. At this point, some fans are tired of it.

“I can’t do this again,” one fan said.

“How the Titans would make the Rodgers/Tannehill contracts work is actually more newsworthy than a rich out of town guy buying land in Williamson Co.,” another fan tweeted.

“Not gonna get my hopes up,” a third fan said. “Know this won’t happen.”

Rodgers has not yet announced his plans for the 2022 season. Whenever that happens, the Packers can figure out how they want to handle their quarterback situation.

Do you think Rodgers will demand a trade this offseason?

