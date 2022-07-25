NFL World Reacts To Matt LaFleur Contract News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made an official decision on head coach Matt LaFleur.

Per Packers insider Rob Demovsky, a league source has confirmed LaFleur agreed to a contract extension with the NFC North franchise earlier in the offseason.

"As Murphy indicated with his quote, a league source confirmed that LaFleur, Gutekunst and Ball all did contract extensions this offseason and will be part of the organization for years to come," Demovsky wrote.

A well-deserved extension for one of the brightest offensive minds in all of football.'

"Can confirm what Rob confirmed, which is that Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball all signed extensions this off-season. #Packers have the best regular-season record in the NFL the last three years and raises were in order. LaFleur had two years left, including a club option," wrote Tom Silverstein.

"Interesting that Murphy didn't come out and say it bluntly. Still, it's an awesome move by the organization. Keep that brain trust there as long as they can," a fan said.

"Well, LaFleur and Gutekunst have signed extensions with the #Packers," said Wendell Ferreira.

"#Packers extended contracts of GM Brian Gutekunst, Head Coach Matt LaFleur, and VP Finance Russ Ball, per ESPN's @RobDemovsky. Mark Murphy told share holders today winning 13 games three years in a row is a new NFL record, as a franchise, and for a new head coach," said Mike Clemens.

Well deserved for LaFleur and Co.

The Packers begin training camp this week.