NFL World Reacts To Matt LaFleur's Practice Decision

Before the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints take the field for a preseason showdown on Friday, they'll square off in two joint practices.

The first practice between the Packers and Saints is currently underway. However, it won't feature any 1-on-1 drills.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided that he wants his team to primarily run 11-on-11 drills against the Saints.

"These guys are competitors and that's what we love about them. Sometimes that's when tempers start to flare and carry over [to team]," LaFleur said.

Saints fans believe the Packers are "ducking" them during joint practice.

"Somebody's coach scared," one fan tweeted.

Others jokingly said the Packers are avoiding 1-on-1 drills because they don't want to deal with Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning.

The Packers won't exactly "duck" the Saints this Tuesday. The two squads will host team periods over the next two days.

We'll find out this afternoon if things get chippy between the Packers and Saints during 11-on-11 drills.