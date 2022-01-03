NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing.

The Packers’ star quarterback and his teammates revealed following Sunday night’s win that they will be playing against Detroit.

“This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I’m feeling good,” Rodgers said postgame. “I’m happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest, but I’m going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play, so we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play next week, along with the other starters and adds Randall Cobb will "obviously" be back. He may or may not be among the starters who play in Week 18 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 3, 2022

Not everyone is buying it, though.

I'd be shocked if Aaron Rodgers plays week 18. Currently no line available but I will be targeting Lions 1st half and full game when we get the opportunity. — George Kent (@Bambino_Bets) January 3, 2022

Rodgers won’t play in Week 18, but he went from -175 to -400 to repeat as MVP after clinching the top seed in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/eQ6WJF5Ctj — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) January 3, 2022

Aaron Rodgers was adamant against a 17 game schedule for the entire league and he won’t be playing one this year — Mark Tauscher (@MarkTauscher65) January 3, 2022

However, Packers coach Matt LaFleur believes they will play – at least a little bit.

“That does seem like a long time off … If you ask me right now, my gut is these guys are going to play at least a little bit,” LaFleur said.

Matt LaFleur on playing/not playing Rodgers, Adams, etc. next week. “That does seem like a long time off … If you ask me right now, my gut is these guys are going to play at least a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/CVmTl9O7TJ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 3, 2022

The Packers and the Lions are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T.