NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing.

The Packers’ star quarterback and his teammates revealed following Sunday night’s win that they will be playing against Detroit.

“This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I’m feeling good,” Rodgers said postgame. “I’m happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest, but I’m going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play, so we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Not everyone is buying it, though.

However, Packers coach Matt LaFleur believes they will play – at least a little bit.

“That does seem like a long time off … If you ask me right now, my gut is these guys are going to play at least a little bit,” LaFleur said.

The Packers and the Lions are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.