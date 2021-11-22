The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Packers Injury News

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Losing to the rival Minnesota Vikings yesterday may have been frustrating enough for the Green Bay Packers, but today’s injury news is downright disheartening.

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL during yesterday’s game. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Jenkins is in his third NFL season and has been rapidly establishing himself as an elite guard. He earned All-Rookie honors in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

Earlier in this season, Jenkins missed three games with an injury – the first time in his career that he missed time. But after leaving the Vikings game in the second half yesterday, it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

Packers fans are understandably distraught. With star left tackle David Bakhtiari on the mend, many were hoping that the two would combine forces to anchor an elite offensive line again:

The Green Bay Packers are 8-3 with the second-best record in the NFL right now. One reason that Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing as well as last year is that the pass protection is declining.

Rodgers has already been sacked 20 times this season. Last year when he won the NFL MVP for a third time, he was sacked just 20 times over 16 games.

The end result is an offense that ranks in the middle of the league this year.

How big of an impact will losing Elgton Jenkins really have on the Packers?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.