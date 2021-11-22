NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Packers Injury News

Losing to the rival Minnesota Vikings yesterday may have been frustrating enough for the Green Bay Packers, but today’s injury news is downright disheartening.

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL during yesterday’s game. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Jenkins is in his third NFL season and has been rapidly establishing himself as an elite guard. He earned All-Rookie honors in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

Earlier in this season, Jenkins missed three games with an injury – the first time in his career that he missed time. But after leaving the Vikings game in the second half yesterday, it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

Packers fans are understandably distraught. With star left tackle David Bakhtiari on the mend, many were hoping that the two would combine forces to anchor an elite offensive line again:

Elgton Jenkins was one of my biggest pre-draft misses. Unreal player. Has dominated at literally T/G/C. This is big news for the Pack, but also the Rams and guys like Von Miller (playing this week). Hope Jenkins has a quick and speedy recovery! https://t.co/g58u0jO4lb — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 22, 2021

Brutal. Patchwork offensive line for the foreseeable future, and even if DBak comes back it remains to be seen how much he’ll look like his old self. Still, no excuses for the #Packers. https://t.co/dd13pxKcg3 — Chris Wanless (@chris_wanless) November 22, 2021

How many more injuries can this #Packers team sustain? This is insane, honestly. So many pro-bowl and all-pros, hard to replace and some guys, like EJ, are irreplaceable. 🙏 https://t.co/txBhUi4guB — Brandon Sneide 🎙 (@Brandon_Sneide) November 22, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are 8-3 with the second-best record in the NFL right now. One reason that Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing as well as last year is that the pass protection is declining.

Rodgers has already been sacked 20 times this season. Last year when he won the NFL MVP for a third time, he was sacked just 20 times over 16 games.

The end result is an offense that ranks in the middle of the league this year.

How big of an impact will losing Elgton Jenkins really have on the Packers?