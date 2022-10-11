NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham.

When the dust settled, Beckham signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams that allowed him to earn up to $4.25 million.

Although this might be seen as a concerning report when it comes to Green Bay's chances of landing Beckham, it's important to note that financial flexibility wasn't really a thing for the Packers.

"Yeah they didn’t have the money last year this year they do….," one fan tweeted.

"The Rams contract offer to OBJ was a masterpiece structured specifically to box out the Packers," one person said.

"The #Packers did not have the cap space to offer this deal because of way those incentives toll. Beckham made $3 million in playoff bonuses," Pete Bukowski of Locked On Packers said.

The Packers can certainly use an impact player like Beckham on their roster, and Aaron Rodgers has already said he'd like to team up with the LSU product.

"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now, so we keep in contact often. We've talked at various times over the years," Rodgers said. "Obviously, with a player like that, you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out and play together."

Time will tell if the two sides can work out a deal.