NFL World Reacts To Packers CEO’s Comments About Aaron Rodgers

It’s no secret the Green Bay Packers and their fans aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers. But Packers CEO Mark Murphy took things a bit too far during an event at Lambeau Field on Thursday.

During the event in which Murphy spoke to those in attendance, he called Rodgers a “complicated fella.” He provided context, saying that was the sentiment echoed by former Green Bay GM Ted Thompson.

“I’m often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said on Thursday, via NFL.com. It’s understandable Murphy’s frustrated with Rodgers, who was expected to finish out his career with the Packers. But publicly calling Rodgers a “complicated fella” isn’t acceptable. And it certainly won’t make better the situation. I cannot get over the fact that there are people I respect/used to respect who can't see what's problematic about some of the things the #Packers team president says publicly. I felt like they were smarter/more nuanced than that. Time to log off. Enjoy your Saturday, all. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) June 12, 2021

As pointed out by many football fans, dealing with Aaron Rodgers’ off-field complications is worth it, thanks to his incredible on-field play. Don’t forget Rodgers is the 2020-21 NFL MVP.

Dealing with Aaron Rodgers 𝗼𝗻 the field is much more "complicated" than dealing with him 𝗼𝗳𝗳 of it… pic.twitter.com/knnFrfPgv8 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) June 12, 2021

We’re not sure what Mark Murphy was trying to accomplish with his words. But it certainly won’t make Aaron Rodgers any happier.

As far as we’re aware, Rodgers is still intent on never again playing for the Packers. And as long as Murphy keeps making mind-boggling comments, that’s not going to change.