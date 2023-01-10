NFL World Reacts To Packers' Coaching Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half of a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

During this Monday's media session, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about a potential reunion with Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Packers before becoming the head coach of the Broncos. He was fired before the season ended.

LaFleur made it known that he's open to adding Hackett back to his coaching staff.

"I think I've definitely entertained all that," LaFleur said. "I think you can never have enough great coaches, and certainly you guys know how I feel about Nathaniel and the job he did here. But again, just getting started into the evaluation phase. I did talk to him after he got let go in Denver. I know that he needs some family time as well."

It's fair to say there's some division among the fan base. Not every fan is on board with Hackett coming back to Green Bay.

"Justin Outten looked like the best playcaller on the Broncos this year," Peter Bukowski wrote. "Hard to imagine Hackett being better than LaFleur. I’m all for LaFleur wanting to have more capacity of oversight but this doesn’t make sense."

"Coach who was hired to run offense might no longer run the offense. Ok," one fan said.

"I'm not opposed to this..I liked him as a OC, not sure what role he'd coach here," another fan wrote.

Adam Stenavich is currently the offensive coordinator for the Packers.

We'll see if LaFleur makes notable changes to his staff in the offseason.