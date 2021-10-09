The Green Bay Packers made a significant move this Saturday afternoon, placing All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. As a result, he’ll have to miss the next three games.

Alexander suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers are hoping that a short-term stint on injured reserve will allow Alexander’s shoulder to heal.

If this stint on injured reserve doesn’t help out Alexander’s recovery process, he may have to undergo season-ending surgery.

Just the thought of Alexander missing time this season has Green Bay fans very upset this afternoon.

While the majority of the fan base is devastated by this news, there are some fans who are optimistic rookie cornerback Eric Stokes will step up during Alexander’s absence.

“Now imagine if GM Brian Gutekunst would have caved-in to National Media and drafted a receiver in the first round,” IKE Packers Podcast said. “Amari Rodgers is hardly getting any snaps. Instead he selected Eric Stokes, who turns out to be a baller with 4.25 speed, and Jaire Alexander gets injured.”

If Stokes is unable to take his game to another level over the next few weeks, Green Bay’s secondary might really struggle against high-flying offenses.

“Pretty big deal if Kevin King and Eric Stokes have to start on the outside for a significant stretch of time,” Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus tweeted. “King missed the last two games but should be back for Cincinnati Green Bay hasn’t been generating consistent pressure without Za’Darius Smith.”

In four games this season, Alexander has 13 tackles, three passes defended and an interception.

The Packers’ secondary will be put to the test this Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.